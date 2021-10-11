Portland crackdown on street racing continues

AP Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say officers saturated an area of Portland Sunday night known for street racing and stopped dozens of would-be racers from congregating. The Portland Police Bureau says with Oregon State Police, police made 47 traffic stops, issued 21 citations and arrested two people. Police say during their encounters they explained the new unlawful street takeover law. Police say a man in a Subaru with license plates from Olympia, Washington tried to elude police and the bureau says the vehicle was going over 100 mph when the driver apparently saw spike strips in the road and backed up quickly into a police car. Police say the 24-year-old driver was arrested. No injuries were reported.