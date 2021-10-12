Councilmember removed from leadership after offensive mailer

AP Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — The Metropolitan King County Council has voted to remove Councilmember Kathy Lambert from her leadership roles on committees as punishment for a mailer her campaign sent out that featured a colleague and was widely condemned as racist. The Seattle Times reports Lambert initially defended the mailer, which portrayed Black Councilmember Girmay Zahilay as a socialist and puppet master holding a marionette of Lambert’s opponent. Lambert apologized last week saying the message is “not what was intended.” Lambert on Tuesday said the vote was “rushed in an unprecedented way” and was about damaging her reelection prospects. She faces a difficult race for reelection in November.