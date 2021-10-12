Officials: Central Washington landslide continues to slow

AP Washington

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say the pace of the Rattlesnake Ridge landslide in central Washington near Union Gap is continuing to slow. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Yakima County emergency services director Tony Miller says August measurements show the slab is moving less than 2 inches each week. In 2020, the slab was sliding up to 3 inches each week. The slab is expected to continue sliding with debris depositing in a quarry. Officials and scientists have been monitoring since a crack was spotted in 2017. Initially, officials said the slide could pose an immediate danger and 60 people were evacuated. Some returned after an assessment firm confirmed the landslide was not likely to rapidly slip.