Supreme Court leaves in place Puerto Rico cockfighting ban

AP Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place a federal law that bars cockfighting in Puerto Rico. The high court on Tuesday turned away a challenge to the law. As is typical, the high court did not explain why it declined to take the case. Congress in 2018 changed a federal law that had permitted cockfighting in the territory. Individuals and organizations involved in cockfighting challenged the law arguing that Congress had exceeded its powers in applying the ban to Puerto Rico. Two lower courts had sided with the federal government and said Congress had acted appropriately.