Washington state confirms first 3 cases of omicron variant

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington health officials say the first three cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have been confirmed in the state. The state Department of Health said Saturday the cases were identified in three counties: Thurston, Pierce and King. The patients are two men and a woman, and they range from 20 to 39 years old. Details on their conditions weren’t immediately released. Much remains unknown about omicron, including whether it’s more contagious, whether it can thwart vaccines, and whether it makes people as sick as the original strain. Given the realities of international travel, scientists said it was inevitable that the omicron variant would be discovered in the U.S.