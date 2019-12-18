Bend considers downtown parking improvements

Bend

Only 5 of 28 strategies outlined in the parking plan implemented so far

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend is looking to ease the challenges of parking downtown.

Bend Parking Services Division Manager Tobias Mark said Tuesday most of the city’s current downtown parking problems can be fixed with a simple solution – improved communication.

Marx said parking capacity in the downtown corridor is at about 85%, the exact level that should trigger some changes. He also estimated up to 40% of the traffic congestion downtown is related to people searching for parking.

To reduce that number, Marx said the next step is to make parking signs explain your location, restrictions and time limits more clearly.

"In the garage, for example, on some levels you can only park if you have a permit,” Marx said. “Well, let's be very clear about that. Sometimes, what we think needs one or two sentences can also be condensed to a few words, and that's often much easier to understand for a customer, especially residents and visitors."

City officials outlined 28 improvements in the Downtown Strategic Parking Management Plan. Since its creation in 2016, just five have been implemented so far.

