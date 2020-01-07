Schoen chosen to fill Bend Park and Rec Board vacancy

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park and Recreation Board Tuesday evening chose Deb Schoen to fill a vacant board position.

Schoen was selected following presentations and question and answer sessions with six finalists from the pool of 24 applicants. There were two 2-2 tie votes before Schoen was chosen over Amy Fraley to fill the seat relinquished by Lauren Sprang last fall.

Schoen, who will be sworn in at the Jan. 21 meeting, brings 40 years of parks and recreation career experience to the board. She worked for Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation District and now resides in Bend.

Schoen is a certified parks and recreation professional and received the Oregon Recreation and Parks Association’s 2019 David E. Clark Honor Award for a parks and recreation professional who has shown leadership, inspired others, and made noteworthy contributions.

The four board members responsible for appointing the vacant seat thanked the finalists for their high-quality applications and presentations and encouraged each to consider running in the next election.

Three BPRD board of director positions will be on the May 2021 ballot, including the seat that will be filled by Schoen for the remainder of the current term.

“I encourage you to consider filing and running in the next election cycle,” said Ted Schoenborn, board chair. “Thank you for your interest and quality of your applications and presentations.”