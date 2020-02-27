Pedestrian seriously injured in NE Bend parking lot crash

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 20-year-old Bend woman was critically injured and another pedestrian also was hurt Wednesday night when they were struck by a car in a business parking lot on Northeast Third Street, police said.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the reported vehicle-pedestrian crash at 740 Northeast Third Street, near a Pizza Hut, Sgt. Joe Pacheco.

Officers arrived to find a woman trapped beneath a Toyota Camry, Pacheco said.

Officers removed the woman from beneath the car and Bend Fire medics took her to St. Charles Bend with life-threatening injuries. Pacheco said she was in critical condition early Thursday. Her name was being withheld until family notifications are complete.

A 40-year-old Bend man also was struck by the car and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Pacheco said. He also helped police extricate the woman from beneath the car.

The Toyota's driver, a 26-year-old Bend man, is cooperating with the investigation, the sergeant said.

Bend Police traffic reconstruction officers and evidence technicians processed the scene for several hours.

Impaired driving does not appear to be a factor in the crash, Pacheco said. He added that the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as available.