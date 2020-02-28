Bend-Redmond Habitat seeks to fill 6 AmeriCorps positions

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity has been awarded six AmeriCorps member Construction Crew Leader positions and is looking for motivated, qualified candidates to serve locally during the 2020-2021 service year, which begins in August.

Habitat AmeriCorps members serve in full-time, paid stipend positions, helping to meet the housing needs of communities and low to moderate income families across the U.S.

Applicants accepted as Habitat AmeriCorps members serving with Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity will be integral in the organization’s effort to provide more affordable homeownership opportunities in the Bend and Redmond communities.

As Bend and Redmond continue to grow, so does the gap between wages and housing costs. It is extremely challenging for many low to moderate income families and individuals to become homeowners in our area. So, in an effort to do their part to address this housing crisis, Habitat is working to build 18-20 homes each year moving forward.

Over the course of one service year, Habitat AmeriCorps Construction Crew Leads will help Bend-Redmond Habitat reach their goal by coordinating, directing, educating, recruiting and supporting construction volunteers all while learning valuable professional and life skills. Habitat would not be able to do what it does without volunteers and Habitat AmeriCorps members provide the necessary support to run multiple projects, increase the volunteer base, build capacity and ultimately serve more families and individuals in Bend and Redmond.

“Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is thrilled to be able to host 6 new AmeriCorps members later this year. We have big goals to build and serve up to 20 families and we can’t do it without partnerships such as this. Our local community is committed to helping us transform lives through affordable homeownership opportunities but having the onsite support at our construction sites is extremely valuable to us,” says Robin Cooper Engle, Director of Development.

AmeriCorps is a network of national service programs that engage more than 80,000 Americans each year in intensive service throughout the United Service. National service programs such as AmeriCorps are funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service.

Since Habitat partnered with the Corporation for National and Community Service in 1994, more than 10,148 AmeriCorps members have served with Habitat for Humanity across the country. They have raised tens of millions of dollars, engaged 3.7 million volunteers and served 109,830 individuals, helping to build strength and stability through safe, affordable housing.

For more information or to submit your resume, please contact application@brhabitat.org or visit https://bendredmondhabitat.org/americorps/, habitat.org/americorps or nationalservice.gov.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built 152 homes and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1030 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home. bendredmondhabitat.org 541.385.5387.

Both the Bend ReStore and the Redmond ReStore are home improvement resale centers that accept and sell a wide variety of building materials, appliances and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStores benefit Bend-Redmond Habitat’s mission. For more information, restorebend.org, 541.312.6709 and Redmond, 541.548.1406.

About the Corporation for National and Community Service

The Corporation for National and Community Service is a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service through its AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, Social Innovation Fund and Volunteer Generation Fund programs and leads the president’s national call to service initiative, United We Serve. For more information, visit nationalservice.gov