Bend records a much warmer, drier than normal February

Bend

Average temp nearly 3 degrees above, precip over an inch below 30-year average

PENDLETON, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend was significantly warmer and drier than normal in February, according to preliminary data released Monday by the National Weather Service.

The average temperature recorded at Bend Airport for the month was 37 degrees, which was 2.8 degrees above the 30-year norm, the NWS reported.

High temperatures averaged 50.7 degrees, which was 6.4 degrees above normal. The highest was 64 degrees on the 28th. Low temperatures averaged 23.3 degrees, which was 0.9 degrees below normal. The lowest was 12 degrees, on the 18th.

There were 24 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees, NWS reported.

Bend's precipitation totaled just 0.04 inches during February, which was 1.05 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation - at least .01 inch - was received on two days, with the heaviest, 0.03 inches, reported on the 5th.

Precipitation so far this year has totaled 1.55 inches, which is 1.07 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Bend has been 2.95 inches, which is 3.86 inches below normal.

The outlook for March from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for near-normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Normal highs for Bend rise from 48.0 degrees at the start of March to 54.0 degrees at the end of March. Normal lows rise from 25.0 degrees to 29.0 degrees. The 30 year normal precipitation is 0.73 inches.

Prineville, meanwhile, saw an average temperature of 38.1 degrees in February, or 0.7 degrees above normal. Precipitation totaled 0.44 inches, which was 0.56 inches below normal. The March outlook calls for near to below-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation.