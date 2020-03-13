Bend Park and Rec to close all public facilities for 2 weeks

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At an emergency board meeting Friday, the Bend Park and Recreation District decided to close all facilities to public use for two weeks, beginning at the conclusion of facility business hours on Sunday.

"This is an unprecedented pandemic situation," the park district said in a statement, "and the decision to close facilities to the public is in alignment with local, state and federal guidance to prioritize social distancing to slow the community spread of COVID-19."

Bend Park and Recreation employees around 400 full and part time employees on a weekly basis. Due to program cancellations and facility closures, Bend Park and Recreation will have to use some of their 'contingency money' to help pay staff, that's according to Don Horton, Bend Park and Recreation's executive director.

“Most of those employees are paid by the fees that we generate as apart of those programs," Horton said. "So that’s going to put a cost to the district that we are going to have a find a way to fund.”

District staff said they "are not aware of a person with a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 directly associated with any district facility; however, this is an extraordinary step to take to ensure the safety of our patrons and staff."

Facilities being closed to the public include:

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center

The Pavilion

Art Station

Bend Senior Center

District Office

Park Services

The facilities will continue to have administrative staff in the buildings, but the buildings will not be open to the public. Programs scheduled at non-district locations are also canceled during the temporary closure.

Credits will be issued to an account for missed classes. Facility passes will be extended for the period of time that facilities remain closed.

Outdoor locations are open for public use and may be a much-needed opportunity to maintain social distancing. Parks, trails, athletic fields, and off-leash dog areas, will remain open to the public. It is requested that park users take personal measures to maintain social distancing.

Summer registration will open on Monday, March 23 as previously scheduled.