Bend Fire Operations Chief Bob Madden set to retire

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Operations Chief Bob Madden will be retiring from Bend Fire & Rescue on Friday after 33 years of dedicated and impactful service, the agency said Tuesday.

He has been a strong voice advocating for not only structure operations safety but also urban interface wildland safety. He has served on national boards and has been a member of Type 1 wildland management teams.

The retirement of Deputy Chief Madden leaves a legacy that members of Bend Fire & Rescue and the community will appreciate beyond the years that he has served the organization.

Chief Madden has been a vocal advocate for all aspects of fire prevention, but with an emphasis on reducing the risk of wildfire.

His leadership in all the efforts of Fire Free and Project Wildfire can be seen in the success of individual property owners creating defensible space to increase the chance of their homes serving a wildfire.

Throughout Central Oregon, the Pacific Northwest and across the US, Bob is a respected leader in structural and wildfire incident management.

The torch is being handed off to very capable members of Bend Fire & Rescue thanks to Chief Madden’s dedication and passion for leaving the department better than he found it.