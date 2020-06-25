Lawmakers propose renaming Bend VA clinic for Medal of Honor recipient Robert Maxwell

Bend

Bills introduced in House, Senate by entire Oregon delegation

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Oregon's entire congressional delegation, with the support of many others, introduced legislation in the U.S. Senate and House on Thursday to rename the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs VA clinic in Bend after Robert D Maxwell, a World War II veteran and Medal of Honor recipient from Bend.

The legislation was cosponsored all four U.S. House Democratic members, Reps. Suzanne Bonamici, Earl Blumenauer, Peter DeFazio and Kurt Schrader. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., introduced similar legislation in the Senate, which Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., cosponsored.

Senator Merkley's news release:

Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative Greg Walden (R-OR-2), with Senator Ron Wyden and Representatives Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR-1), Earl Blumenauer (D-OR-3), Peter DeFazio (D-OR-4), and Kurt Schrader (D-OR-5), are introducing legislation to rename the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) clinic in Bend after Robert Maxwell, a World War II veteran and Medal of Honor Recipient who lived in Bend.

In addition, the lawmakers are pressing Veterans’ Affairs Committee leaders to consider the bills and vote them out of committee, readying them for full Senate and House votes.

At the time of Maxwell’s passing, he was the oldest Medal of Honor recipient in the nation and one of four remaining veterans from World War II to be awarded the Medal of Honor. After his courageous service, he worked as a teacher in Bend.

“During his service he reached the rank of Technician Fifth Grade and was awarded a Medal of Honor, Silver Star, Silver Star Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze Star, and two Purple Hearts,” the lawmakers explained in their letter to Veterans’ Affairs Chairmen Senator Jerry Moran (R-KA) and Representative Mark Takano (D-CA-41), and Ranking Members Jon Tester (D-MT) and Representative Phil Roe (R-TN-1). “Mr. Maxwell jumped on an enemy grenade to save the lives of his fellow soldiers. He was severely maimed by the blast, but recovered and went on to lead a full life.” “After the war, Mr. Maxwell returned to civilian life and continued to serve the communities he called home through teaching,” the lawmakers continued. “Renaming the VA facility in Bend after Mr. Maxwell would be a fitting tribute to an American hero who meets all the criteria for such an honor.”

There are currently six VA medical facilities across the country that are named after Medal of Honor recipients, including Loren R. Kaufman VA Clinic in The Dalles.

The City of Bend, American Legion Department of Oregon, Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Oregon, and Disabled American Veterans Department of Oregon support the renaming.

The full text of the lawmakers’ letter follows below.

Dear Chairmen Moran and Takano and Ranking Members Tester and Roe:

We are writing to express our support for renaming the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) clinic in Bend, Oregon, after Robert Maxwell, a World War II veteran and Medal of Honor recipient. At the time of his passing, he was the oldest Medal of Honor recipient in the nation and one of four remaining veterans from World War II to be awarded the Medal of Honor.

Mr. Maxwell served in the 3rd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division in World War II. During his time with the unit he participated in campaigns in North Africa, Sicily, mainland Italy, and southern France. During his service he reached the rank of Technician Fifth Grade and was awarded a Medal of Honor, Silver Star, Silver Star Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze Star, and two Purple Hearts.

He was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions on September 7, 1944, near Besancon, France, when his observation post was attacked by enemy forces. Against heavy fire he led several soldiers, armed with only .45 caliber handguns, and fought against numerically superior enemy forces. Mr. Maxwell jumped on an enemy grenade to save the lives of his fellow soldiers. He was severely maimed by the blast, but recovered and went on to lead a full life.

After the war, Mr. Maxwell returned to civilian life and continued to serve the communities he called home through teaching. He was an auto mechanic teacher at Bend High School and at Lane Community College. He also helped create an auto mechanic program at Central Oregon Community College.

Renaming the VA facility in Bend after Mr. Maxwell would be a fitting tribute to an American hero who meets all the criteria for such an honor. For your consideration, we have enclosed letters of support from the Bend City Council as well as the Oregon state commanders for the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Disabled American Veterans.

Sincerely,

Rep. Greg Walden's news release

Bob Maxwell, who passed in May of 2019 at the age of 98, was an American hero and a friend of Walden's. At the time of Maxwell’s passing, he was the oldest Medal of Honor recipient in the nation.

Last May, Walden delivered remarks at Maxwell’s funeral and said, “Bob Maxwell’s legacy, memory, and service will never come to an end. He will forever be cherished in the country that he sacrificed so much to protect.”

In addition to the legislation, Walden and the rest of the Oregon Delegation sent a letter to the Veterans’ Affairs Chairmen Senator Jerry Moran (R-KA) and Representative Mark Takano (D-CA), and Ranking Members Jon Tester (D-MT) and Representative Dr. Phil Roe (R-TN). In the letter, the Oregon Delegation urged the leaders of the House and Senate VA Committees to consider their legislation to rename the Bend VA Clinic.

“Bob Maxwell represented the best of what Oregon and America have to offer,” said Walden. "The gallantry of America’s oldest Medal of Honor recipient was well known -- throwing his unprotected body on a German hand grenade to protect his comrades in WWII earned Bob Maxwell the highest military honor, his second Silver Star, a second Purple Heart, and a Bronze Star.

"For those who had the pleasure of knowing Bob, they know that his bravery and heroism were only matched by his kindness, warmth and sense of humor.

"I was honored to call Bob Maxwell a friend. Bob’s legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with and will forever be cherished in the country that he sacrificed so much to protect.

"It is my hope that this bipartisan legislation will swiftly move to President Trump’s desk and become law – forever ensuring Bob’s legacy is honored and his heroism is remembered. To Bob Maxwell: thank you for your friendship, and for your service to the United States on my behalf and on behalf of all Americans.”

