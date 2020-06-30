Pilot Butte State Park parking lot closed on the Fourth

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Based on the need to limit crowd size at Pilot Butte State Park for the upcoming fireworks show, the eastside parking lot will not be open for parking on Saturday, July 4, officials said Tuesday.

Here's the rest of their announcement:

The fireworks show is performed from the top of the butte and is visible from quite a distance, so we ask that you please do not drive there to watch the show, as parking in the surrounding neighborhoods is also extremely limited.

For those who choose to walk to the park for the show, you can help us by bringing a mask or face covering with you for times where social distancing may not be possible (i.e. inside restroom facilities and keeping your distance from others not in your immediate family. No large gatherings are allowed outside of single-family groups).

And as always, please do not bring pets to the show, since fireworks tend to frighten animals.

For questions, please call the Tumalo Management Unit office at 541-388-6055. We want to thank everyone for helping us have a great, successful show this year!