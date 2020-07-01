Bend Fire & Rescue outlines Pilot Butte closures for Fourth of July fireworks

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This year’s 4th of July Pilot Butte public fireworks display will commence at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. In preparation, the Oregon State Parks Department and Bend Fire Department ask that the community observe the following restrictions to Pilot Butte State Park from July 3rd through July 5th.

The access road to the summit will be closed to all vehicle traffic.

All the trails and roadways will be accessible to pedestrians only through 10:00 pm on July 3rd with the exception of the summit ,which will be closed to all but authorized personnel and equipment.

Access to ALL trails and roadways (top to bottom) on Pilot Butte will be closed on July 4th and the morning of July 5th. No access will be permitted with security and law enforcement on site to enforce restrictions.

Signs and fences will be placed at the closure points on the Butte . Please respect the closed areas and do not attempt entry, for your own safety and the safety of those working to set up the fireworks display. Visitors will NOT be allowed into the closed areas at any time.

The main parking area at the base of Pilot Butte, off Linnea Drive, will be CLOSED this year during the fireworks show. Do not block any emergency access roads or public/private streets, as this can delay a response to an emergency.

Pilot Butte will reopen for all pedestrian visitors the afternoon of July 5th after all fireworks and equipment have been secured and removed from the site.

Oregon State Parks and Bend Fire Department remind everyone celebrating the fireworks this year to maintain their social distance and wear masks whenever possible. We want to have a great 4th of July and fireworks show and keep everyone safe and healthy.

The fireworks are presented each year as a gift to the community from Bend New Car Dealers Association. Thanks also to the local Scout troops that help clean up the fireworks each year after the show. A huge thank you to the local fire crews from the US Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry for assisting with the fire safety on the butte during the show. Without their support each year, this show would not be possible.