Bend police respond to shooting call, find 2 dead in SE 3rd St. motel parking lot
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man who called 911 to report he’d shot a woman was found dead, along with the woman, in the parking lot of a Southeast Third Street motel late Friday night, police said Saturday.
Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to the report of a shooting that had just occurred in the area of Room 28 at the Holiday Motel, at 800 Southeast Third Street, Lt. Robert Jones said.
Before officers got there, the 21-year-old man had called Deschutes County 911 dispatchers to report he’d shot a woman and asking for officers to respond right away.
Police officers, sheriff’s deputies and Oregon State Police troopers rushed to the scene, finding the man and a 20-year-old Bend woman dead in the parking lot, along with a handgun, Jones said.
Their names were withheld, pending family notifications.
The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) also responded to the scene to clear the room and check on the welfare of others at the motel, the lieutenant said.
No one else was injured, Jones said, adding that “there is no safety threat to the community.”
tragic, RIP
Most people should keep their guns about 20 miles away from where they are. Then there’d be time to think or calm down before it turned tragic. Very sad.
There is a strip of motels along that section of 3rd street that are known for drugs, violence, prostitution and other nasty things. They have a reputation for a reason and it’s about time they were all bulldozed if you ask me
And those people would go live… where? Not that I expect you (or many, sad to say) to care. Akin to the “kick the homeless out, make them someone else’s problem” crowd.