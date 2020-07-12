2 dead after stabbings at Wash. party; police say Bend man shot, killed suspect

Bend

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Two men died at an apartment building housewarming party in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue after a male relative of the host stabbed her and two other people, and one of the stabbing victims - a Bend, Oregon man -- fatally shot him, police said Sunday.

The 41-year-old stabbing suspect from Burien and a 21-year-old man from Renton, whom he allegedly stabbed died after some sort of disturbance between the 41-year-old and the party’s 22-year-old host, Police Chief Steve Mylett said.

The woman hosting the housewarming party at the Elements Apartments, a three-building high-rise complex downtown, was taken to the hospital but released on Saturday, while a 24-year-old from Bend, Oregon, who shot the suspect after being stabbed, was in stable condition Sunday at Harborview Medical Center, police said.

No names have been released.

A domestic disturbance between a 22-year-old resident of the Elements Apartments and a 41-year-old relative is what may have led up to a deadly altercation that left two people dead and two others injured Saturday evening in Bellevue, KING-TV reported.

“It was a housewarming party and it just went sideways,” said a witness who asked not to be identified. “It was never supposed to go that way.”

According to police, the 41-year-old male stabbed three people after a domestic disturbance erupted between 7-7:30 p.m.

The witness said a male relative of the host pulled a knife, and things just got worse.

“He ended up stabbing my friend and another friend who had a license carry a gun,” the witness said. “And we ended up giving warnings to drop the knife and tried to get the knife out of his hands. And from there it was too violent.”

One of victims, the 24-year-old Bend, Ore. resident, who was stabbed "multiple times," shot and killed the 41-year-old, according to police. He underwent surgery for stab wounds to the neck and, as of around noon on Sunday, was in stable condition.

A 21-year-old Renton resident who was attending the party died from multiple stab wounds, according to police.

The 22-year-old who was hosting the party was stabbed, treated at the hospital, and released.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, according to police. Officers remained on the scene Sunday.

Mylett said a 9mm Ruger was found at the scene. Police have also recovered video evidence that captures part of the incident and identified a number of witnesses who are being interviewed.

Police were investigating what led up to a disturbance and what the relationship was between the party’s host and the stabbing suspect, Mylett said. Video evidence of what happened has been found and police were interviewing witnesses at the party, he said.

The deaths are the third and fourth homicides in the city this year.