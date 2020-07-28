DCSO seeks public’s help finding missing Bend man, last seen over a week ago

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help Tuesday in finding a missing 82-year-old Bend man who has not been seen or heard from in over a week.

Alvin Edward Campbell, last heard from on Monday, July 20, is believed to be driving his gray 2017 VW Passat, a four-door with Oregon license plate 722 HVK.

Deputies released a DMV photo of Campbell and a photo of a similar car to assist in finding him.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said Campbell has no major health issues they are aware of and that he "pretty much stays around his house."

Anyone who has seen Campbell or his car is asked to call dispatchers at 541-693-6911.