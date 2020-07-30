Leak cuts off hot water at St. Charles Bend; surgeries, procedures postponed

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A water leak led to no hot water Thursday at St. Charles Bend, and that led to several surgeries and procedures needing to be rescheduled.

The leak left the hospital unable to sterilize equipment for some operations and procedures, spokeswoman Lisa Goodman said.

A total of eight surgeries and 21 procedures, like colonoscopies, had to be rescheduled.

Goodman said the part to repair the leak was on its way and the issue should be resolved by Friday.