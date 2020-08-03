New 27th Street-Butler Market-Empire roundabout partially opens next week

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The new roundabout at 27th Street, Butler Market Road and the new Empire Avenue extension in northeast Bend will be partially opened to traffic on Tuesday, August 11, city officials say.

The partial opening will allow for northbound and southbound traffic to use 27th Street and Empire Avenue.

Residents of the Nasu Park, Marys Grace and Monticello Estates neighborhoods will need to continue to use detours while the Deschutes Market Road and Butler Market Road roundabout remains under construction.

The east leg of the 27th Street, Butler Market Road and Empire Avenue roundabout will open in late August, coinciding with the opening of the Deschutes Market Road and Butler Market Road roundabout. The opening of the west leg will occur in late September or early October.

Detour routes people who drive, ride bikes and walk are at www.bendoregon.gov/empire. For more information, go to www.bendoregon.gov/empire or call the Construction Hotline: 541-200-6979.