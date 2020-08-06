2 stranded Bend rafters rescued from rock in middle of Deschutes River

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A rope-and-raft rescue effort helped two young, stranded rafters off a rock on the Deschutes River below the Sunrise Village neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, Bend Fire & Rescue officials said.

Two juveniles got stranded on a rock in the river after one of them fell out of their raft and the other attempted to help, Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki.

Bend fire and police crews were dispatched to both sides of the river to make access, Derlacki said.

A rope and raft system was put into place, he said, and firefighters were able to safely remove them from the rock and back to their parents.

Derlacki said the Bend Fire Department wants to remind everyone that the Deschutes River is a fast-moving and dangerous river and life jackets are highly recommended for even the most experienced rafters.

Check local and state laws for life jacket requirements before you go. The section of river they were in has rapids and is just up river from waterfalls and a canal intake, Derlacki said.