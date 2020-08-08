City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of August 10-16

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's weekly road and traffic report for the week of August 10-16:

SE American Lane between Brosterhous Road and Carmen Loop for infrastructure install, single lane closure with flagging, 8/10/20 - 8/13/20, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

NE 27th Street between NE Neff Road and NE Courtney Drive for utility potholing and directional boring, lane shift into left turn lane with minimal disturbance to traffic, 8/10/20 - 8/14/20, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

SE 5th Street between SE Roosevelt Avenue and SE Wilson Avenue for traffic circle construction related to neighborhood greenways project, southbound lane closure only, 8/10/20 - 8/14/20, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

SE Roosevelt Avenue between SE 4th Street and SE 5th Street for traffic circle construction related to neighborhood greenways project, full road closure with local access only, 8/10/20 - 8/14/20, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

NE Butler Market Road between NE 27th Street and NE Weeping Willow Drive for roadwork related to roundabout, 8/11/20 - 9/30/20

King Richard Court, west of Robin Hood Lane for sewer main installation, full road closure with local access only, 8/6/20 - 11/30/20

SE Hollis Lane between SE 15th Street and SE Lincoln Lane for sewer main installation, full road closure with local access only, 8/6/20 - 11/30/20

Ongoing Closures:

SE Reed Market Road between SE 15th Street and SE 9th Street for roadwork related to Luderman Subdivision, center lane work with possible delays in traffic, 7/27/20 - 8/12/20, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

NW Riverside Blvd closed between NW McCann Ave. and NW McKay Ave. for infrastructure installation related to the Drake Pump Station Project; full road closure with detour to NW Riverfront Street, 7/27 – 8/21

NW Congress Ave. closed at NW Riverside Ave intersection for infrastructure installation related to the Drake Pump Station Project; full road closure, 7/27 – 8/21

Deschutes Market Road between Monticello Drive and Yeoman Road for road work related to roundabout construction and road improvements, single lane closure with flagging, 7/27/20 – 8/14/20, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Craven Road between SE Karena Court and Bear Creek Road for infrastructure installation, full road closure, 7/8/20 - 8/24/20, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NE Bear Creek Road between SE Cessna Drive and NE Alpenview Lane for infrastructure installation, single lane closure with flagging, 7/8/20 - 8/24/20, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NE Butler Market Road between Deschutes Market Road and Eagle Road for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/3/20 - 8/28/20

SE Deschutes Market Road between NE Butler Market Road and Monticello Drive for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/13/20 - 8/28/20

Murphy Road between Brown Trout Place and Country Club Drive for roadwork related to Murphy Corridor Project, road closed for westbound traffic with a detour posted and the bypass road allowing eastbound traffic, 6/11/20 - 8/31/20

SE Knott Road between Brosterhous Road and SE Raintree Drive for construction of a new roundabout at Knott Road and 15th Street intersection, bypass road with local access to Tekampe Road, 3/16/20 - 9/4/20

NE Butler Market Road between NE 27th Street and NE Marys Grace Lane for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, 4/13/20 - 9/30/20

NW Tin Pan Alley between NW Minnesota Avenue and NE Franklin Avenue for seating accommodations related to COVID-19, daily full alley closure, 6/18/20 - 10/1/20, 3 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Northwest Crossing Farmer’s Market, every Saturday from 6/20/20 – 10/17/20, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The following streets will be closed:

Fort Clatsop Street between Ordway Avenue and John Freemont Street

John Freemont Street between Fort Clatsop Street and Ordway Avenue

15th Street, between Reed Market Road and Ferguson Road, for infrastructure installation on the Neighborhood Extension Project, Southbound lane closure with detour 8/4/20 – 11/30/20

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors.

Contact: Kyle Thomas, Construction Manager

541-323-8519, kthomas@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: www.bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: www.bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: www.bendoregon.gov/enews