RV destroyed by fire in NW Bend

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 30-foot RV went up in flames in northwest Bend Saturday afternoon, but fire crews stopped its spread into adjacent brush.

Bend Fire & Rescue was dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. to the reported trailer fire in the 1600 block of Northwest Wild Rye Circle, Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering said.

They arrived to find a 2015 Northwest Arctic Fox RV engulfed in flames and fire spreading to the nearby brush, she said. Crews quickly knocked down the fire and limited damage to the RV and a few isolated clumps of brush.

The RV was a complete loss, with damage estimated at $30,000 for the trailer and $2,000 for the contents, Kettering said.

An investigation determined there was a failure, either electrical or propane, in the refrigerator area of the RV, Kettering said. Due to the amount of damage, they could not determine the exact nature of the failure.

Kettering added: "Before you head out in your camper, trailer, or motor home this summer, get some important fire safety tips to make sure your trip is memorable for all the right reasons. Visit https://www.oregon.gov/osp/Docs/RVFireSafety.pdf for more information on safe generator use, heating, cooking, and electrical safety in your RV. "