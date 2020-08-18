Bend’s Juniper Park adds improvements, new playground

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Juniper Park in northeast Bend recently underwent improvements and renovations. The newest features at the park opened to the public on Tuesday, the Bend Park & Recreation District said.

The project, completed in two phases, improves access to and opportunities for community members of all abilities to enjoy the park.

The first phase of construction was completed in 2018-19, with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) parking and access upgrades in the north and south parking lots adjacent to Juniper Swim & Fitness Center.

The last phase, completed this week, includes numerous upgrades to the park. Parking, restroom facilities, paths, and play areas were added or modernized.

New park features include:

Expanded and relocated playground with unique play options, including sound and tactile play elements, spinning and balance play structures, and swinging and climbing structures. The playground is laid out in a pod style, with a concrete pathway connecting the different areas.

10-foot-wide accessible path leading to the playground.

18-foot shade structure.

More than two dozen additional parking spaces.

Connection between the two south parking lots.

New Sixth Street entrance into the park.

New restroom – accessible from the park and the outdoor pools at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center.

“We’re excited about the completion of the Juniper Park renovations. The upgrades create a better flow for access, more parking, wide multi-modal paths, and a state-of-the-art community playground for children,” said Jason Powell, the park district's construction manager. “The park feels open, inviting and cohesive. We think the public will be delighted with the many park improvements.”

The $2.5 million project was funded by park district property tax revenues and system development charges (SDCs).

For more information, visit the project webpage.