Last Juniper Ridge Fire evacuation levels lifted

Public urged to sign up for Deschutes County emergency alerts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- All evacuation notices for the Juniper Ridge Fire that broke out Saturday north of Bend have been lifted, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The fire burned about 40 acres, threatened numerous homes and prompted the evacuation of hundreds of residents.

The last pre-evacuation (Level 1, Get Ready) alerts had remained in place until Tuesday morning for the Four Seasons Mobile Park and homes along Highway 97 north of Bend, including Beechcraft Lane.

Firefighters will continue to patrol the area for hot spots, and residents in the area may still see smoke for the next few days, said sheriff's Sgt. Nathan Garibay, the county's emergency services manager.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office and other emergency services agencies use a multifaceted approach to conducting evacuation notices.

That includes geographically targeted alerts (via text, email, and phone) to those who lave landlines and/or opt in for notifications, door to door notifications, social media and broadcast media.

To receive geographically targeted emergency notifications, register at www.deschutesalerts.org.