New Bend lottery millionaire had the winning ticket in her purse for weeks

Her joy at winning was masked -- literally

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – When Shelley Arnold of Bend realized she had won $1 million playing Powerball, no one could see how happy she was. She had her mask on.

“I was at Safeway, and when I realized I won $1 million, my husband and the clerk couldn’t see how happy I was, because I had a mask on!” she said. “I was very happy -- in fact, I didn’t believe it!”

Not only did Arnold use the self-serve Lottery ticket scanner, she also had the clerk scan it, and she checked the numbers again at home.

“The funny part is that I had that ticket just lying in my purse for weeks,” she said. “I didn’t even realize I had a $1 million ticket sitting in there!”

Arnold purchased her ticket at the Safeway on Century Way in Bend when she was getting groceries. She said she was a long-time Powerball player, winning $4 here and there, but not ever thinking she would win a big jackpot.

“I always said I would be fine just matching five numbers,” she said. “Yes, I would’ve gotten a big jackpot if I had hit the Powerball, but this is great. I have no complaints!”

Safeway officials said they always like it when one of their customers wins a Lottery prize.

“We are so thrilled for Shelley,” said Jill McGinnis, director of communications and public affairs for Safeway. “Our employees work so hard, now more than ever. I can’t think of a better time for her to win. I hope that she feels a great sense of security because of this – and has some fun too!”

Arnold’s quick pick ticket matched all five numbers but missed the Powerball, so she won $1 million. Her numbers were 06-25-36-43-48 and she didn’t have the Powerball of 24. She joins other Oregon Lottery winners who have won more than $38 billion in prizes since 1985.

Arnold claimed her prize after making an appointment with the Oregon Lottery. To protect the health and safety of its employees and the public, the Oregon Lottery has temporarily closed the Salem and Wilsonville Lottery offices.

Officials with the Lottery continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely. If players have a winning ticket up to $50,000, they can fill out a claim form on the Oregon Lottery website, https://oregonlottery.org/about/claim-prizes, and then mail in the signed ticket and claim form.

Players who have winning tickets of $50,000 or more will need to make an appointment to come to the Oregon Lottery office in Salem. Call 503-540-1000 for assistance. Players should always sign the back of their winning tickets. In the event of winning a jackpot, they should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings.

Since the Oregon Lottery began selling tickets on April 25, 1985, it has earned more than $12 billion for economic development, public education, state parks, Veterans services, Outdoor School and watershed enhancements. For more information on the Oregon Lottery visit www.oregonlottery.org.