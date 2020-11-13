Bend Park and Rec to close facilities, cancel recreation programs during freeze

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The executive order issued Friday by Gov. Kate Brown includes a two-week freeze that will impact Bend Park and Recreation District programs and facilities, the agency said Friday.

District staff is working quickly to prepare for operational changes that will occur next week, including sharing notification to registered patrons for programs and activities that will be disrupted by the freeze. Programs and facilities will proceed as scheduled until the end of the day Tuesday, 11/17.

The following operational changes will take place:

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center and The Pavilion will temporarily close on 11/18.

Registered recreation programs will be canceled from 11/18 to 12/2, including enrichment classes and youth sports programs, camps and clinics.

The Bend Senior Center, District Office and Park Services have remained closed to the public since March and this will continue.

Programs and facilities remaining open:

The Team Up child care program and half-day and full-day child care camps at the Art Station will continue to be offered under the current safety guidelines. These programs are not affected by the two-week freeze by the state, as they provide essential childcare services for working families.

Parks, playgrounds and trails remain open. Users are strongly encouraged to wear face covering at all times, maintain 6-fooy distancing, and sanitize hands often. Also, keep group size small, with gatherings of no more than 6 people from no more than 2 households.

Registration for programs beginning in December and January continue to be available on the district website at this time. Updates will be provided to registered participants if program status changes, and the district will make decisions regarding offering of programs in the coming weeks.

For updates and information on closures and current operations, visit the COVID webpage.