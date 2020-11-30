Bend man killed in Lake County rollover crash

Bend

PAISLEY, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 37-year-old Bend man was killed when his pickup left state Highway 31 in Lake County, overturned and struck a power pole, Oregon State Police reported.

OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded around 7:15 a.m. Monday to the reported single-vehicle crash near milepost 92, Captain Tim Fox said.

A preliminary investigation found that a Chevy Silverado driven by Scott Brasher was heading south Sunday evening when it left the highway, flipped and hit the pole, Fox said. Brasher sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

OSP was assisted at the crash scene by ODOT and the Paisley Disaster Unit.