Mt. Bachelor set to open Monday with ‘Back to Basics’ operating plan

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fantastic November led to 89 inches of snow for Mt. Bachelor and a 40-inch base as the resort gets set to open next Monday for pass-holders and next Friday for the public.

One cause for concern, however, is the resort's parking reservation system, which has led to many viewers contacting NewsChannel 21 for clarification.

Leigh Capozzi, Mt. Bachelor's brand and marketing director, told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday that because of the reservation's system's rolling inventory, no one day has been out of its allotment of spaces, despite the website indicating so.

Jack Hirsh visited the mountain and spoke to Capozzi Tuesday and will break down the changes starting on NewsChannel 21 FOX at 4.