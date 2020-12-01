State’s latest COVID-19 framework still affecting BPRD programs, facilities

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The new health and safety framework announced by the state of Oregon will continue to impact many Bend Park and Recreation District programs and facilities, officials said Tuesday.

Park district staff will notify registered patrons for programs and activities that are disrupted or canceled as a result of Deschutes County’s red “Extreme Risk” Level.

The facilities and programs currently closed or cancelled are:

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center remains closed for all fitness and swim activities. Swim lessons and novice swim team to be canceled for the remainder of the current session (through Dec. 19).

The Bend Senior Center, District Office and Park Services have remained closed to the public since March, and this will continue.

Indoor sport and recreation programs are canceled through Dec. 19, the remainder of the current session. January programs currently in registration will continue to be open for online registration at this time.

Programs and facilities remaining open:

The Pavilion remains open for limited programming not to exceed 50-person capacity. Currently scheduled programs including learn to skate, hockey skills and drills, specialized ice times and curling league will continue with some modifications. Open public skate will not be available.

The Team Up child care program and child care programs at the Art Station are offered as scheduled. These programs are currently permitted and provide essential child care services for working families.

Parks, playgrounds and trails remain open. Users are strongly encouraged to wear face covering at all times, maintain 6-foot distancing, and sanitize hands often. Also keep group size small, with gatherings of no more than six people from no more than two households.

Registered patrons will receive credits and refunds for missed activities and cancellations resulting from the temporary freeze and new health and safety framework.

Up-to-date information for current operations and registration opportunities for January programs are available on the district website. For details, visit the park district's COVID webpage.

Additional details about programs and operations beyond the two-week freeze will be available on the district website.