City of Bend seeks applicants for transportation bond oversight committee

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend is accepting applications to fill a maximum of 11 seats on the new Transportation Bond Oversight Committee now through Jan. 15, 2021.

The committee will advise the Bend City Council and city staff on the implementation of the voter-approved general obligation bond for transportation projects and provide information to the public on the progress of projects funded by the Bond.

Additionally, the committee will recommend metrics that could help the City prioritize projects and may make recommendations about the scheduling of projects, including potential changes or adjustments in project scheduling or sequencing.

The committee will not have the authority to change the projects, but may make recommendations for additional projects to future councils, consistent with the November ballot measure language.

The committee is expected to meet at least quarterly. Initially, the committee may meet more frequently.

The first group of committee members will have staggered two- and four-year terms.

Those interested in serving on the committee must complete an application to be considered. The city anticipates conducting interviews for the committee in late January, with council appointment in February and the committee convening in March 2021.

The Advisory Committee Application for the Transportation Bond Oversight Committee is online and is due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. People without a computer that are interested applying can contact Susanna Julber at 541-693-2132.

On Nov. 3, Bend voters passed Transportation Bond Measure 9-135. The community has said that congestion and neighborhood safety are community priorities, and helped the city design the list of projects that voters ultimately approved, over a two-year public process.

To learn more about the Transportation GO Bond, project lists, and the Transportation Bond Oversight Committee, visit www.bendoregon.gov/safe-travel.