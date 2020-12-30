Bend man arrested on warrant; nearly 3 pounds of hidden meth seized

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man wanted for parole violation was arrested Monday evening in a parked vehicle where drug detectives found nearly three pounds of hidden methamphetamine and other evidence of drug sales, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team reported Tuesday.

CODE Team detectives arrested the 35-year-old man around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Healy Height Apartments at 1900 Southeast Bear Creek Road, Lt. Ken Mannix said.

The man was known to have an outstanding felony arrest warrant for parole violation, Mannix said, and was taken into custody without incident as he sat in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle.

Detectives searched the vehicle and found nearly three pounds of meth concealed inside, as well as scales, packaging material, cash and other evidence of the sales, manufacturing and distribution of commercial quantities of methamphetamine.

The man was booked into the Deschutes County Jail, where he was held without bail on the arrest warrant, also facing new drug charges.