Rotary Club of Bend’s Daddy Daughter Dance on hiatus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This time last year, The Rotary Club of Bend was feverishly working to implement all the magical, dreamt up activities for the Daddy Daughter Dance, its annual February fundraising event that has raised more than $37,000 in the past four years.

The club announced Thursday it has decided to take a pause and not hold the event in 2021.

“This winter, we are choosing to sit this one out,” said CJ Ferrari, Rotarian and organizer of the Daddy Daughter Dance. “A virtual dance doesn’t quite create the same experience we aim to deliver, so we will double our planning efforts for next year when we hope to resume the annual event.”

The Rotary Club of Bend’s Daddy Daughter Dance encourages fathers and adult role models to spend quality time with a daughter or young person in a festive atmosphere with food, dancing, crafts, photo booths and other themed activities.

In recent years, Rotarians have helped hundreds of community members dance through Winter Wonderland, Candyland and Princess Land, and enjoyed a memorable Balloon Party.

In 2021, the Rotary Club of Bend encourages past dance participants to find new ways to deepen relationships and make memories.

“This year, more than ever, connections are needed for everyone,” Ferrari added. “Play a game, have a movie night, make dinner together or go snowshoeing as a surprise for your pint-sized date.”

The community organizations that Rotary clubs support are working harder than ever to serve the community, next door and across the globe. To contribute funds toward local and global service efforts, donate here.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Bend, visit bendrotary.org.