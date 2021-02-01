Bend begins new year as it ended 2020 — warmer, drier than average

Bend

Although nearly half an inch of snow fell; Prineville much the same

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The year 2021 started out as 2020 ended, in terms of Bend being warmer than normal -- and despite nearly a half-foot of snow falling during January, precipitation also held below normal, the National Weather Service said Monday.

According to preliminary data received by the NWS regional office in Pendleton temperatures at Bend Airport averaged warmer than normal during the month.

Bend's average temperature was 35.5 degrees, which was 2.8 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 44.6 degrees, which was 3.5 degrees above normal. The highest was 54 degrees on the 16th.

Low temperatures averaged 26.4 degrees, which was 2.1 degrees above normal. The lowest was 10 degrees, on the 24th.

There were 21 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees. There was just one day when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.

Precipitation totaled 1.13 inches during January, which was 0.40 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation - at least .01 inch - was received on 11 days, with the heaviest, 0.30 inches, reported on the 13th.

Since October, the water year precipitation at Bend has been 5.23 inches, which is 0.49 inches below normal.

Snowfall totaled 5.7 inches, with at least one inch of snow reported on three days. The heaviest snowfall was 2.4, inches reported on the 22nd.

Bend's outlook for February from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for below-normal temperatures and near to below-normal precipitation. Normal highs for Bend during February are 44.3 degrees and normal lows are 24.2 degrees. The-30 year normal precipitation is 1.09 inches.

The picture was much the same last month in Prineville.

The average temperature at Prineville Airport was 36.4 degrees, which was 2.3 degrees above normal. High Temperatures averaged 47.8 degrees, which was 5.0 degrees above normal.

The highest temperature was 60 degrees on the 15th. Low temperatures averaged 24.9 degrees, which was 0.5 degrees below normal. The lowest was 3 degrees, on the 26th.

There were 24 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees.

Prineville's precipitation totaled 0.92 inches during January, which was 0.20 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation - at least .01 inch - was received on 10 days, with the heaviest, 0.23 of an inch, reported on the 23rd.

Since October, the water year precipitation at Prineville has been 3.46 inches, which is 1.11 inches below normal.

Prineville's January snowfall totaled six inches with at least an inch of snow reported on two days. The heaviest snowfall was 2.6 inches, reported on the 25th. The greatest depth of snow on the ground was five inches on the 25th.

Prineville's outlook for February from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for below-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation. Normal highs for Prineville during February are 47.9 degrees and normal lows are 26.8 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1 inch.