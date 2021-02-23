City of Bend launches ‘virtual open house’ on Newport Corridor project

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Construction on the Newport Corridor Improvements project begins next month, and the city of Bend launched an online “virtual open house” on the project website Tuesday for those seeking more information.

The project will:

Rebuild aging and failing stormwater infrastructure

Rebuild the road between 9th Street and College Way

Replace the existing sewer trunk line and water distribution pipes

Install new sidewalks, curb ramps, lighting, landscaping and signage

Construction begins in March with replacement of an aging water line at the intersection of 10th Street and Newport Avenue. The project will result in temporary closures and detours.

A virtual “open house” webpage will be available through March 12 through the project webpage at www.bendoregon.gov/newportimprovements. Visit the open house to find a project map, construction schedules and more. The open house provides an opportunity to ask questions and leave comments.

The entire project is expected to finish in the fall of 2022.