‘Really great’: Fair weather leads to more winter fishing in Central Oregon

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- With Wednesday being one of many pretty nice winter days in Central Oregon this year, Bend angler Zack Tickler was out on the water -- again.

"Such nice weather equals great fishing," Tickler said.

Tickler says he's doing more fishing this winter than he expected.

"Especially in the still waters in Central Oregon that are normally just frozen, there's been a lot more open water this year, and even the (Deschutes) River has been more navigable, as well. It's been such a mild winter, it's easy to cruise," Tickler said.

At Fly & Field Outfitters, Kyle Schenk says the warmer weather has meant more business.

"A lot of people who come into the shop may be fair-weather anglers -- and with fair weather, it's been really great," Schenk said.

Schenk says when the snow does come, it tends to slow his business down. But this year, there have been quite a few days of mild weather, and people coming in and out, looking to head out and go fishing.

"Of course, being anglers and caring about nature and what not, we want a great snowpack just for the rivers and lakes and reservoirs to fill up," he said. "But you know, we'll take it as we can."

For those like Zack Tickler, it's given him something to do when other aspects of his life are being affected by the pandemic, as he runs a nationally touring catering company.

"My business has been shuttered for the time being, so I sort have refocused my energy, and kind of gotten a better connection with

angling then I have in 10 years," he said.