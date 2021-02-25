Bend PD adds first of two dedicated DUII/aggressive driving officers

Bend

Focus follows priorities from community surveys

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Over the last four years, community members have ranked traffic safety and enforcement consistently high in the bi-annual Bend Police Department survey.

In the 2021 survey, between 70 – 90 % of community members surveyed ranked distracted driving and speeding as their highest concerns, with over 60% of the community members surveyed supporting additional enforcement efforts and adding officers to enforce driving under the influence of intoxicants crimes. (The survey will be available in its entirety in the coming weeks.)

“The goals of the Bend Police Department are aligned with the goals of our community in ensuring overall safety by enforcing dangerous driving behavior, to include DUII enforcement, speeding, and distracted driving,” said Police Chief Mike Krantz.

In response to these needs, the Bend Police Department has created two, dedicated DUII/Aggressive Driving positions in the Traffic Unit by shifting current resources. One of the officers began last week and the second officer will start later this year.

In 2020, BPD arrested 302 people for alcohol or drug DUII. So far in 2021, BPD has arrested 43 people for alcohol or drug DUII.

Officer Kyle Chaquico, the our first dedicated DUII/Aggressive Driving officer, has made four DUII arrests in his first three shifts.

"It is not surprising that traffic safety rates so high as a priority for our community members," the police department said, "as the consequences of poor decisions of DUII, distracted driving and speeds can have lasting impacts on individuals’ lives."

"DUII enforcement saves lives," the department said. "Help us save a life by reporting someone you suspect of being an impaired driver to 911."

The consequences for the first-time conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants is a one-year driver’s license suspension, a maximum fine of $6,250 and up to 364 days in jail.