‘Exciting to have the real Bend back’: Residents weigh in on reopening

Bend

Some hope COVID-19 restrictions loosen further soon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's been over a year since Oregon implemented the "Stay Home, Save Lives" order, and like others around the state, the Bend community has adapted to life in a pandemic.

With another summer and tourism season quickly approaching, members of the community talked with NewsChannel 21 on the streets of downtown Bend Wednesday about the months ahead.

Bend resident Mishele Wurth said coming together as a community is the most important thing.

"Things that are precious -- we need to hold on to that. That's where we get power, that's how we fight the pandemic -- with each other," she said.

In general, people told us they are excited to see Bend reopening and to continue that trajectory.