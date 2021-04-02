City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of April 5-11

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of April 5-11.

Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. The Newport Cooridor Improvement Project page can be found at: bendoregon.gov/newportimprovements. Road closures related to the project listed below: NW Nashville Ave between NW Drake Road and NW Newport Ave for infrastructure installation, full road closure, starting 4/5/21 Intersection of 9th Street and Newport Avenue for infrastructure installation, full roundabout closure with detour, starting 4/5/21

NW Skyliners – Mt Washington Intersection – Closed for roundabout reconstruction and pedestrian crossing updates from March 29th – April 23rd. For further information on this and future street preservation work, visit bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation.

SW Colorado – Columbia intersection – Closed for Roundabout construction beginning March 1st – mid-May. Additional road closures related to closure listed below. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/Columbia-roundabouts. Colorado Avenue between SW Emkay Drive (west) and SW Emkay (east) SW Columbia Avenue closed between SW Emkay Drive and SW Disk Drive

SE Murphy Road between Country Club and Parrell Road for roadway widening and modernization, full road closure with local access and detours, November 2020 – Summer 2021

US HWY 97 between Exit 135A and Exit 139 to Reed Market Road for ODOT overnight resurfacing, southbound lanes with detour onto US 97 Business Route (3rd Street). 3/15/21 - 5/15/21

US HWY 97 between Exit 139 and Exit 141 to Murphy Road for ODOT overnight resurfacing, southbound lanes with detour onto US 97 Business Route (3rd Street). 3/15/21 - 5/15/21

SW Simpson Avenue between SW 15th Street and SW 18th Street for right of way improvements, full road closure with detour, 3/15/21 - 5/1/21

NW 10th Street at Newport Avenue for infrastructure installation, full road closure, 3/21/21 - 4/13/21

Future Road Closures:

Brosterhous Road between SE Orchard Grass Place and Windsor Drive for railroad overcrossing inspections, full road closure with detour, 4/13/21, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones.

