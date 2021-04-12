Road to Pilot Butte summit reopens to vehicles Friday, first time in 18 months

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said Monday it will open the vehicle gate to the Pilot Butte summit road at 10 a.m. on Friday, for the first time in 18 months.

The agency said drivers on the northeast Bend landmark are reminded to use extreme caution.

“The road has not been open to vehicles since November, 2019,” says Park Manager Joe Wanamaker. “Pedestrians have grown accustomed to not having vehicles on the road, so I urge drivers to be alert and drive slowly.”

The summit road gate will open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. daily until it closes for the season around November 1, 2021.