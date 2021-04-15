BPRD summer recreation registration opens next Tuesday

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With summer around the corner, the Bend Park and Recreation District is opening registration for summer recreation programs beginning Tuesday, April 20 at 8 a.m.

Summer programs run from mid-June into September and include youth and adult activities, summer camp and childcare, arts, outdoors, swimming, sports and others. Offerings will be comparable to pre-pandemic programs with some capacity adjustments and protocols.

“The health and safety of community members continues to be a top priority as we plan for summer recreation programs,” said Sue Boettner, recreation services manager. “Summer activities are annual high-points for children and adults, and we have great opportunities for families.”

Program descriptions and schedules are available for preview in the Summer 2021 Online Playbook or on the registration website at https://register.bendparksandrec.org. A digital summer camp finder also supports registration information here.

Patrons may register online or by phone at (541) 389-7275. Registration is not available in-person at this time. Spring programs from now through early June are open for registration now.