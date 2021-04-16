City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of April 19-25

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Bend's weekly road and traffic report for the week of April 19-25.

As the spring flowers begin to emerge, an indication of warmer weather to come, so too are the orange construction signs, indicating the beginning of a busy construction season. As you navigate your way through the City streets and neighborhoods, please remember to slow down, read the signs and stay on the designated detour routes. Check in weekly with the City on upcoming closures through the website: bendoregon.gov/traffic. Construction season will not last forever, please be patient and remember to drive like you’re in your own neighborhood.

NW Skyline Ranch Road between NW Chianti Lane and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, full road closure, begins 4/12/2021

Deschutes Market Road between Margaret Lane and Pioneer Loop for infrastructure installation related to the north interceptor project, single lane closure with flagging, 4/19/21, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

NE Sedalia Lane between NE Dalton Street and NE Tierra Road for infrastructure installation, full road closure, 4/21/21 - 4/30/21

NW Skyliners – Mt Washington Intersection – Closed for roundabout reconstruction and pedestrian crossing updates from March 29th – April 23rd. For further information on this and future street preservation work, visit bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation.

– Closed for roundabout reconstruction and pedestrian crossing updates from March 29th – April 23rd. For further information on this and future street preservation work, visit bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation. McClain Drive between NW Shevlin Park Road and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, work began 11/30/20

SW Colorado – Columbia intersection – Closed for Roundabout construction beginning March 1st – mid-May. Additional road closures related to closure listed below. For further information, visit www.bendoregon.gov/Columbia-roundabouts. Colorado Avenue between SW Emkay Drive (west) and SW Emkay (east) SW Columbia Avenue closed between SW Emkay Drive and SW Disk Drive

– Closed for Roundabout construction beginning March 1st – mid-May. Additional road closures related to closure listed below. For further information, visit www.bendoregon.gov/Columbia-roundabouts. Desert Woods Neighborhood Extension Project – Roads closed for Sewer main installation with local access, 3/8/21 - 5/31/21. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/desertwoods. East Lake Drive between Twin Lakes Loop and Newberry Drive Twin Lakes Loop Between SE 15th Street and Newberry Drive

– Roads closed for Sewer main installation with local access, 3/8/21 - 5/31/21. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/desertwoods. SE Murphy Road between Country Club and Parrell Road for roadway widening and modernization, full road closure with local access and detours, November 2020 – Summer 2021

US HWY 97 between Exit 135A and Exit 139 to Reed Market Road for ODOT overnight resurfacing, southbound lanes with detour onto US 97 Business Route (3rd Street). 3/15/21 - 5/15/21

US HWY 97 between Exit 139 and Exit 141 to Murphy Road for ODOT overnight resurfacing, southbound lanes with detour onto US 97 Business Route (3rd Street). 3/15/21 - 5/15/21

SW Simpson Avenue between SW 15th Street and SW 18th Street for right of way improvements, full road closure with detour, 3/15/21 - 5/1/21

Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. NW Nashville Ave between NW Drake Road and NW Newport Ave for infrastructure installation, full road closure, starting 4/5/21 Intersection of 9th Street and Newport Avenue for infrastructure installation, full roundabout closure with detour, starting 4/5/21

– Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below.

Future Road Closures:

NE 3rd street between Lafayette Avenue and Marshall Avenue for water service line removal, southbound slow lane closure, 4/26/21 - 4/30/21, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Intersection of Purcell Boulevard and Butler Market Road for roundabout construction, full intersection closure with detour, work begins 5/3/21

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Contact: Kyle Thomas, Construction Manager

541-323-8519, kthomas@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews