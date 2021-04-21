Bend councilors unanimously approve downtown parklet license program
City also will further review idea of removing some minimum parking requirements
(Update: Adding video, comments)
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend city councilors unanimously agreed Wednesday night on creating a commercial parklet license program, so that downtown businesses which expanded onto sidewalks and parking spaces to stay afloat can continue to do so.
The city created a temporary program for the use of sidewalks and curbside parking spaces in the right-of-way under the city’s emergency declaration during the COVID-19 pandemic to aid businesses in their ability to remain open and operational amid strict occupancy limits.
With these code amendments, parklets could remain in place, even after the emergency declaration has been lifted or expires.
The city's Licensing Program Manager, Lorelei Williams outlined how the licenses would work for businesses moving forward.
"It would be a non-transferable license requirement, and that's par for the course for licensing programs," Williams said. "These licenses would be required for businesses that want to use parking spaces downtown for more than one week."
Williams says all businesses with existing parklets under the emergency declaration will need to apply under the new code to continue.
The allowed parklets cannot take up more than 5% of the available parking spaces, a 90-space cap, Williams said.
In another parking-related issue, back in February, city councilors agreed to examine the idea of removing parking minimums for some new residential and possibly commercial developments.
Councilor Melanie Kebler brought forth the suggestion, saying parking minimums in the city's development code could reduce the amount of land Bend has available to build badly needed homes, especially affordable housing.
The issue was brought back by city staff as a work session at Wednesday evening's council meeting.
Kebler was joined by city staff to look at how best to proceed, should the city decide to remove any of the minimums, in an effort to create more space for affordable housing units.
According to city Senior Planner Karen Swirsky, at least 121 cities across the country have eliminated parking minimums in all or part of the city.
City Parking Services Manager Tobi Marx says the city is still underutilizing parking.
"We are still underutilizing the (downtown) garage, because we don't have as many permit-holders as before. We are still underutilizing what we call the 'donut' or the 'ring,' which is the outer area of downtown, like Harriman and Northwest Hill (streets)," Marx said. "The same is true around Galveston (Avenue). When we talked with the neighborhood last year, I analyzed the block faces, each one of them, like north and south of Galveston. There is plenty of parking -- we just tend to want to park close to where we want to go."
Kebler noted that President Biden in his "American Jobs Plan" laid out as one goal to "eliminate exclusionary zoning and harmful land use policies," such as "minimum lot sizes, mandatory parking requirements and prohibitions on multifamily housing," which the administration said "have inflated housing and construction costs and locked families out of areas with more opportunities."
A council subcommittee will review possible options, likely initially focused at first on residential parking requirements in a core area of the city that is being redeveloped.
In other action, the council approved plans to expand use of transient room tax funds beyond tourism promotion, police and fire to tourism-related facilities, such as trail maintenance, as state law allows.
Comments
2 Comments
This is probably one of the dumber ideas our leaders have had. That is saying something. WE HAVE NO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION! People come to Bend (unfortunately) for recreation. How are they going to get the paddle boards to the river? Skis to the mountain? This is just pushing the cost of development onto the tax-payers. Why do we need low cost housing anyway? Can’t afford Bend? Don’t move here!
If we had a full network of separate infrastructure like physically separated bike lanes; a train and bus system leaving every 15 minutes for ease of use, maybe consider. But we are somewhat of an island and a tourist destination with folks who bring toys like bikes and snowboards and kayaks. It will be the poor who will not have the parking or access to the mass transit infrastructure necessary. More cars on streets, more leaks from vehicles so more pollutants to the river, less access for garbage trucks, street sweepers, mail trucks, maintenance vehicles; more frustration, reduced friendliness, and probably uneven distribution so more of an uneven playing field. What is it in Portland— $20/night for a parking garage, scrunched, higher crime and less feeling of safety. City needs to look beyond just construction cost for the developer and look at the life of the impacts and the costs of those. Why don’t they encourage building up on a smaller building footprint and still keep the trees and vegetation (reduce climate heat impacts, reduce crime) and allow adequate room for parking rather than reducing the setbacks to nothing and sending parking to the streets….at least until they have alternative infrastructure suitable to a tourist town that is not in the middle of a metropolitan area surrounded by other large towns. Rethink.