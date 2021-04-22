Bend’s stalled bike-share program poised to make a big comeback

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Metro Planning Organization, the area's transportation planning body, is proposing to bring a bike-share system back to Bend.

The system started with OSU-Cascades, in partnership with Zagster in 2016, and expanded to the public in 2017

But the bike-share system came to a halt in 2020, when Zagster went out of business.

Members of the Bend MPO say there is enough money in the budget, and the time is right to bring back the program -- and this time, expand it to all areas of Bend.

Noah Chast will have more how this system will be paid for and why officials say it will benefit the community, tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.