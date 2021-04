Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Based on COVID-19 case increases in Deschutes County and our county’s move from a High to an Extreme Risk category, the City of Bend will once again close its in-person customer services.

This means Utility Billing, Municipal Court, Permit Center and the Police Department lobby will be closed for a minimum of three weeks, with the earliest potential reopening on Monday, May 24.