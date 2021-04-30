City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of May 3-9

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of May 3-9.

As the spring flowers begin to emerge, an indication of warmer weather to come, so too are the orange construction signs, indicating the beginning of a busy construction season. As you navigate your way through the City streets and neighborhoods, please remember to slow down, read the signs and stay on the designated detour routes. Check-in weekly with the City on upcoming closures through the website: bendoregon.gov/traffic. Construction season will not last forever, please be patient and remember to drive like you’re in your own neighborhood.

NE Butler Market – Purcell Intersection - closed for roundabout construction beginning May 3rd - mid September. This is part of the empire corridor project. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/empire.

- closed for roundabout construction beginning May 3rd - mid September. This is part of the empire corridor project. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/empire. Street preservation - Slurry seal work is set to begin this week. Several residential roads will see one-day closures in Bend. Roads in the northwest and southeast of Bend will still be the main focus this week. To see if your street will be affected, head to our Street Preservation page for a list of projects.

- Slurry seal work is set to begin this week. Several residential roads will see one-day closures in Bend. Roads in the northwest and southeast of Bend will still be the main focus this week. To see if your street will be affected, head to our Street Preservation page for a list of projects. Brosterhous Road between Parrell Road and Brentwood Avenue for infrastructure installation, single lane closures with flagging, 5/4/21 - 5/28/21, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

US HWY 97 between Cooley Road and Tumalo Road for installation of traffic control along shoulder, northbound single lane closure on May 3rd between 4-6am. The North Interceptor Project page can be found at: bendoregon.gov/north-interceptor.

SE Reed Market Road between SE 6th Street and SE Herold Street for water service replacement, single lane closure with lane shift, 4/26/21 - 5/12/21

NW Gilchrest Ave between NW Riverfront Street and NW Riverside Boulevard for water service replacements, full road closure with local access, 5/3/21 - 5/7/21, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

NW Skyline Ranch Road between NW Chianti Lane and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, full road closure, begins 4/12/2021

McClain Drive between NW Shevlin Park Road and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, work began 11/30/20

SW Colorado – Columbia intersection – Closed for Roundabout construction beginning March 1st – mid-May. Additional road closures related to closure listed below. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/Columbia-roundabouts. Colorado Avenue between SW Emkay Drive (west) and SW Emkay (east) SW Columbia Avenue closed between SW Emkay Drive and SW Disk Drive

– Closed for Roundabout construction beginning March 1st – mid-May. Additional road closures related to closure listed below. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/Columbia-roundabouts. Desert Woods Neighborhood Extension Project – Roads closed for Sewer main installation with local access, 3/8/21 - 5/31/21. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/desertwoods. East Lake Drive between Twin Lakes Loop and Newberry Drive Twin Lakes Loop Between SE 15th Street and Newberry Drive

– Roads closed for Sewer main installation with local access, 3/8/21 - 5/31/21. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/desertwoods. SE Murphy Road between Country Club and Parrell Road for roadway widening and modernization, full road closure with local access and detours, November 2020 – Summer 2021

US HWY 97 between Exit 135A and Exit 139 to Reed Market Road for ODOT overnight resurfacing, southbound lanes with detour onto US 97 Business Route (3rd Street). 3/15/21 - 5/15/21

US HWY 97 between Exit 139 and Exit 141 to Murphy Road for ODOT overnight resurfacing, southbound lanes with detour onto US 97 Business Route (3rd Street). 3/15/21 - 5/15/21

SW Simpson Avenue between SW 15th Street and SW 18th Street for right of way improvements, full road closure with detour, 3/15/21 - 5/1/21

Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. NW Nashville Ave between NW Drake Road and NW Newport Ave for infrastructure installation, full road closure, starting 4/5/21 Intersection of 9th Street and Newport Avenue for infrastructure installation, full roundabout closure with detour, starting 4/5/21

– Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below.

Future Road Closures:

Intersection of Bear Creek Road and SE 15th Street for roundabout updates, westbound and southbound exit legs will be closed intermittently, 5/7/21, 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Via Sandia between Sky Harbor Drive and Cabin Court for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access, 5/17/21 - 6/30/21

Cabin Ct between Via Sandia for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access, 5/17/21 - 6/30/21

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Contact: Kyle Thomas, Construction Manager

541-323-8519, kthomas@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews