Panel recommends naming new Bend High School building for Medal of Honor recipient Bob Maxwell

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At Tuesday night's Bend-La Pine School Board meeting, a committee proposed that Bend Senior High School's new multi-purpose building be named for Medal of Honor recipient Robert D. Maxwell.

The committee, which is comprised of administrators, students, and community members, unanimously agreed on the naming proposal before presenting it to the board.

Maxwell, a Bend resident who passed away two years ago Tuesday at the age of 99, was the oldest Living Medal of Honor recipient in the nation at the time of his death.

Many residents had signed a petition to name the new high school in southeast Bend in Maxwell's honor, but the board at the time declined to do so, citing as one factor not naming a school for someone until at least five years after their death. Instead, it was named Caldera High School.

Naming committee members say they weighed the strengths and weaknesses of several names, and Maxwell's stood above the rest when it came to contributions and connections to the school.

Bend High Principal Chris Reese says he had the honor and privilege of meeting Maxwell -- who years ago taught automotive tech at the school, later receiving an honor diploma -- and he was a man "second to none."

The school board is set to vote on the official name in June.