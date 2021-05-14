City of Bend considers code changes to allow ‘middle housing’ such as duplexes in residential zones

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend will soon consider new code changes following recent action at the state level to provide more housing opportunities for Oregon residents.

In 2019, the Oregon Legislature passed House Bill (HB) 2001 which requires Oregon cities with over 25,000 population to allow the development certain types of “middle housing,” such as duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes, within residential zones.

This new legislation requires the city to update the Bend Comprehensive Plan and Bend Development Code to ensure compliance with HB 2001.

City staff have spent the past several months working with the HB 2001 Stakeholder Advisory Group, which is comprised of members from the City Council, Planning Commission, Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, Neighborhood Leadership Alliance and members of other special interest groups, to draft a package of proposed amendments for consideration by the Bend Planning Commission and City Council.

The proposed amendments will be presented by city staff for the first time in a work session with the Bend Planning Commission on June 14 at 5:30 p.m. online using Zoom. In July and August, the Planning Commission and City Council will hold public hearings with the community.

To view the proposed amendments and for more information on Bend’s HB 2001 implementation, visit bendoregon.gov/HB-2001.