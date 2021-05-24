Bend La Pine Schools announce 2 new principals, 2 interim principals

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist announced Monday that four schools will have new leaders, starting July 1: Bear Creek Elementary School, High Lakes Elementary School, Silver Rail Elementary School and Pacific Crest Middle School.

“We are excited to share these announcements with our community and believe these engaging leaders will help continue to strengthen our schools in the years to come,” said Nordquist.

High Lakes Elementary

Kimberly Sundberg has been selected to serve as the new principal for High Lakes Elementary School. She will follow Linda Burley, who is retiring July 1.

Sundberg is currently serving as assistant principal and dean of students for Haines School in Haines, Alaska, a position she has served in for three years. Previously, Sundberg served as a summer camp director for two years. She also has 18 years of classroom teaching experience in Alaska.

Sundberg is thrilled to be joining the High Lakes community. “I would like our community to know that supporting students, developing relationships with families and staff and continuing to have a positive school culture are very important to me,” said Sundberg. “I would like to continue to focus not only on high standards and high achievement but also on social and emotional support for our families and students as well as art, music, physical education and hands-on learning.”

Bear Creek Elementary

Lisa Birk has been appointed to serve as the new principal at Bear Creek Elementary School. Birk is currently serving as principal at Pacific Crest Middle School and previously served as the assistant principal at Bear Creek for four years.

“Bear Creek has always been close to my heart and I am excited to return to this school and community,” said Birk. “This school is filled with excellent people and I’m thrilled to join this team, where I know people work tirelessly for students every day.”

Birk says she feels bittersweet to leave Pacific Crest, which she has worked at since the school’s opening, but she is excited and ready to take on a new challenge.

“I want Bear Creek families and staff to know that I am a partner and I will work hard to bring high levels of learning and care for kids every day,” said Birk.

She replaces JP Richards, who resigned as of July 1.

Pacific Crest Middle School

Ryan Kelling, current assistant principal at Pacific Crest Middle, will become the interim principal July 1. He replaces Lisa Birk.

“I am excited to have had two years to learn from Lisa and am thrilled to be able to continue the great work that has been done at Pacific Crest,” said Kelling. “I am bringing a focus on helping students improve and making sure school is a place for learning and fun.”

Silver Rail Elementary School

Stephanie Jensen, current assistant principal at Silver Rail Elementary, will become the interim principal July 1. She replaces Tammy Doty, who will serve as the Director for Elementary Programs for Bend-La Pine Schools.

Jensen, who has worked at Silver Rail for the past five years, feels deeply connected to the school. “I am whole heartedly invested in our school, students, staff and community and I’m so honored and thrilled to be able to serve in this role,” said Jensen. “I am excited to continue the work we are doing to build a culture of kindness and inclusion.”

Additional announcements are likely in the coming weeks, as both Pilot Butte and Sky View middle schools are hiring new principals.