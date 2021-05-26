Mirror Pond issues come back into view as fish passage advisory panel holds first meeting
(Update: adding video)
Two decades of debate over dredging silt, removing dam and 'community vision' not over
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For more than a century, Pacific Power's hydroelectric dam by Newport Avenue, which formed iconic Mirror Pond at the heart of Bend, has allowed for recreation along a stretch of the Deschutes River, but it's also stopped the area's natural water flow and disrupted fish passage.
For the last 20 years, those issues -- and a lengthy debate over whether and how to dredge stilt from the pond -- have been studied and debated by a number of groups, including the Mirror Pond Management Board and most recently the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council.
Lately, the focus has shifted from the need, cost-sharing and pros and cons of dredging to whether a fish passage would help create a more natural river flow in the area.
“We want to see fish passage for the ecological benefit of fish," Kris Knight said, the executive director of the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council said. "Ultimately we want to improve that passage to StEidl Dam so we got this whole network through Bend."
The first meeting of a new, more narrowly focused Mirror Pond Fish Passage Advisory Committee was held Wednesday.
In the past, finding the right funding for a fish passage at Newport Dam has been a key issue.
Gena Goodman-Campbell, a Bend city councilor and member of the committee, says she feels that issue may persist.
“I’m a little worried that we will come up with a solution that is ultimately just untenable," Goodman-Campbell said. "I’m hopeful we can find other sources of funding.”
A "community vision" aimed to lay out a middle ground between periodic silt dredging and removing the dam to let the river flow naturally. Pacific Power, which at one point had talked of divesting the dam to the community, changed course five years ago and said it was committing to the project for the long term.
The committee's stated goal is to "identify a preferred fish passage concept that aligns with community values articulated in the 2015 Community Vision for Mirror Pond and Downtown Bend."
The committee will meet five more times before presenting its ideas and options to the city and the Bend Park and Recreation District.
Comments
17 Comments
surprised they haven’t put a stupid “craft brewery” right in the middle of mirror pond. The spoiled brat that owns Bend Brewing Company is probably already trying to do that.
The various straw polls and whatnot over the years have shown residents fifty-fifty or higher for dam removal for a long time now
–
Thats why pacific power stopped in its tracks, their nearly finished plan to give Bend the dam, when it became increasingly likely they wouldnt get to dump it “intact” for free, but would be legally required to pay for the site restoration (ie mirror pond et al) if we instead chose to remove it
…
So now they’re “committed to keeping” the dam even though it needs constant repairs because its ancient and obsolete 🤠
Tear down the dam and rename Mirror Pond Pale Ale.
your mom
Yawn.
Are we thinking of going from a clean energy source to dirty energy source? Germany tried giving up its nuke plants for solar and wind, but that didn’t provide enough power, now they are close to finishing an oil pipeline with Russia. I thought pipelines were bad. Trains are bad. Keep the dam and dredge Mirror Pond. Then build a fish ladder with a tube tax on river floaters.
no
Wickiup is low. Shut off the dam for a week or so.
Give the local homeless population shovels and wheelbarrows.
Let them hand dredge the pond.
They work, we pay them the pond is cleared in an environmentally friendly and socially conscious way.
Win Win!
Killing everything in this basin of the deschutes isnt really so environmentally friendly
The fish are not going to make past round butte dam. Let it be.
Gotta laugh a little bit, so many whiners on here want to take out the dams on the Snake and Columbia to protect fish but do not want to take out this little dam. Just take it out already, sheesh. Just give your overlord Creepy Sleepy Joe Obiden a call, he will fix everything!!!! Just ask Hunter and the ATF.
Biden and Hunter have nothing to do with this, and no one cares about Hunter except Trumpers trying to deflect from Trump’s Insurrection and his other failures just as a human being. Hunter? NO ONE CARES.
2 decades? Hahahahahahahaha hahahahahahahaha and here I thought we had smart folks running things around here 😂 2 decades = 2 thumbs down!! Replacement of political dumbbells is in order #votethemout
How about taking bend park and rec’s tax payer funding and put it towards this effort? Along with PPG funding part of it? Seems simple enough.
All entities have talked of contributing to it, and BPRD is proceeding with upgrades along the pond of paths etc., as we’ve reported.
Didn’t a couple of local developers buy the property under the pond a few years back? I think the guy who owns the Old Mill and another one. They were negotiating with the city and parks folks. What happened there?
So many aspects of this stuff. Haven’t heard much from Todd Taylor, old stories say they were seeking funds from Pacific Power for dredging.